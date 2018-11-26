Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted a tweet on Sunday evening comparing the migrant caravan members attempting to illegally cross the U.S. border to Jewish families fleeing persecution during the Holocaust.

The 29-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist referred to the hundreds of migrants attempting to rush the border at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, California, on Sunday, saying the migrants are no different from the Jews who fled persecution in Nazi Germany:

Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime. It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany.

It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda.

It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America. https://t.co/qhv7Rr1itn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 25, 2018

“Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime,” she wrote.

“It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria. And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America,” she added.

But Ocasio-Cortez failed to note the violence caravan members have carried out while trying to storm the port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, which connects San Diego with Tijuana, Mexico.

Some members of the caravan reportedly threw rocks at U.S. Border Patrol officials as they tried to rush the border, causing authorities to release tear gas to prevent further violence:

Here’s moment right before shot bang. You can see some rocks being thrown. pic.twitter.com/p0M9p7Rx4G — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) November 25, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez has made other outlandish statements on immigration since she won her congressional election in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

In her victory speech several weeks ago, she accused the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency of “human rights violations” for enforcing immigration laws.