President Donald Trump defended border officials for firing tear gas at a group of migrants storming the Southern border on Sunday.

One White House reporter asked Trump if he was comfortable “gassing children” as he left the White House on Monday to travel to Mississippi.

“They were being rushed by some very tough people and they used tear gas,” Trump replied. “And here’s the bottom line: Nobody’s coming into our country unless they come in legally.”

Democrats and leftist celebrities spent most of Monday denouncing border officials for defending the border from a group of Central American migrants who tried to storm the border barriers.

Trump said that former President Barack Obama also had a separation policy, although he admitted that his policy was “different” from that of the previous administration.