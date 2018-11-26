PHOTOS: ‘American Treasures’ Christmas at the White House

Glittering red and Christmas trees flocked the halls and rooms of an “American Treasures” themed White House Monday with nods to history, America’s military, and children.

First Lady Melania Trump designed this year’s White House Christmas displays centered around the theme of “American Treasures,” honoring America’s unique heritage.

Walking into the White House East Wing, reporters were greeted by photos of first lady Trump’s recent trip to Africa and the Gold Star families’ tree. Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong took the press preview tour through the White House’s Christmas-clad halls.

I think this is the Gold Star tree, for Gold Star ⭐️ families: pic.twitter.com/UcTpU2Le8v — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

When you first walk in…pictures of Melania’s recent trip: pic.twitter.com/y7LxEfEs88 — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

The Gold Star Family tree saw its second year displayed at the White House. Gold Star families decorated the tree that honors all of America’s military troops and those families who sacrifice to protect American freedom. Standing by the tree is a stand inviting visitors to send an electronic message to loved ones on duty or serving abroad.

Photos of first ladies through history are displayed nearby:

Photos of First Ladies present and past: pic.twitter.com/e2LaCDeVU3 — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

Strolling through the hall next are rows of 40 topiary trees crafted out of cranberries:

The cranberry trees! (These looked a little macabre to me, TBH). pic.twitter.com/7EpKqk4Hkv — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

Next begins the first of a host of trees displaying the 2018 White House Christmas ornament in the East Garden Room. Nearby this tree is the first family’s Christmas card.

The first of many, many trees and the 2018 White House ornament: pic.twitter.com/9P8vDMbted — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

The Vermeil Room honors America’s first ladies with two trees decorated with blues and golds:

A room dedicated to First Ladies called the Vermeil Room: pic.twitter.com/s2OCyIP8pj — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

In the China Room, three tables display replicas of White House state dinners from administrations under Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Donald J. Trump. The displays use pieces of the permanent collection.

The East Room is again host to the traditional White House Nativity set in the midst of 14-foot trees decked in gold and paper ornaments depicting six regions across the country. The nativity has been displayed for the past 51 years. The room highlights American diversity and ingenuity in architecture and design. Four custom mantel displays depict the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The East Room with an impressive nativity scene display: pic.twitter.com/anPFi8SApA — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

The nativity scene (and baby Jesus): pic.twitter.com/gqptA3BBQK — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

These cityscape mantel pieces, of different cities, represented the diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design: pic.twitter.com/7TxBJERofu — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall are flooded with 29 trees meaningfully arrayed in red with more than 14,000 ornaments. The red was chosen as an “extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It’s a symbol of valor and bravery,” according to the Office of the First Lady.

The State Dining Room is home to the annual White House gingerbread house, which this year, depicts the entire National Mall. The Room celebrates national symbols of the United States including the bald eagle, rose, and oak tree.

The Red Room celebrates the first lady Trump’s BE BEST policy initiative, highlighting the ways to encourage children to excel:

Flocked in blue and honoring each U.S. state and territory, the 18-foot official White House Christmas tree is displayed in the Blue Room. More than 500 feet of blue velvet has been embroidered in gold thread with each state and territory and wrapped around the towering tree:

The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room, with blue ribbons representing each state and territory: pic.twitter.com/MPjNzNQQXt — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

America’s bounty and harvest steal their moment in the Green Room. “A variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains adorn the tree centered in the room, as well as the garland on the mantel,” according to the first lady’s office.

I think this is the Green Room (because it’s green 😬). I think there are pears on the tree. pic.twitter.com/MZAdBfgMqX — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

The Grand Foyer was alive with the music of the military band for the event:

We exited to the White House military band: pic.twitter.com/mhTbWLix0D — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) November 26, 2018

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” said First Lady Trump. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

More than 100 open houses and other receptions will be held at the White House throughout December. The White House estimates more than 30,000 people will pass through the halls during December public tours.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.