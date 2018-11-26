White House Unveils ‘American Treasures’ Christmas Theme

Christmas is in full swing at the White House, where on Monday, first lady Melania Trump revealed a sneak peek and an “American Treasures” theme.

This is the second Christmas the first family is celebrating at the White House, and this year’s “American Treasures” theme celebrates and honors America’s heritage. The Office of the First Lady released a statement Monday explaining Mrs. Trump designed the White House Christmas display herself and that “the White House shines with the spirit of patriotism. This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendors found across our great Nation.”

First lady Trump posted a preview of the decorations on Monday:

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” said first lady Trump. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

First lady Trump offered her thanks and appreciation for all of the volunteers who participated to bring her Christmas decor plan to life:

Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse. Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night! #ChristmasattheWhiteHouse 🌲 pic.twitter.com/rfhR7uGtf6 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 24, 2018

The East Wing is host to the Gold Star family tree for the second year. “Decorated by Gold Star families, this tree honors all our troops and families who have sacrificed greatly to protect our freedoms,” the first lady’s office explained. The tree is decorated with patriotic ribbon and invites guests to write digital messages to loved ones on duty and abroad.

More than 40 festive trees line the East Colonnade. The first family Christmas card and ornament are on display in the East Garden Room.

The China Room highlights White House State dinners from administrations under various presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Donald J. Trump.

The East Room focuses on “diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design with four custom mantelpieces showcasing the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco.” Melania Trump’s office explained that “72 handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across America hang from four 14-foot Noble fir trees. For the 51st year, the White House Crèche will also be on display.”

The Green Room focuses on America’s bounty and harvest. The Blue Room highlights each state and territory. The Red Room is focused on children and ways they can excel. The State Dining Room celebrates national symbols, including “the bald eagle, the rose, and the oak tree.” The first lady’s office stated that this is where the annual White House gingerbread house is displayed, depicting the full National Mall.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall celebrate patriotism and the heart of America with more than 14,000 ornaments donning 29 trees. The first lady’s office explained, “The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It’s a symbol of valor and bravery.”

