New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on the attack against Sebastian Gorka in a Twitter tirade in which, in a roundabout way, she called the former adviser to President Donald Trump a “neo-Nazi.”

The Twitter broadsides started when Gorka called Ocasio-Cortez “disgraceful” for comparing the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

On Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the claim that “Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime.” She went on to give examples, such as “It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany,” among others:

Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime. It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany.

It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda.

It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America. https://t.co/qhv7Rr1itn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 25, 2018

Gorka jumped in to scold Ocasio-Cortez as “disgraceful” for comparing the current border crisis to real refugee situations, such as those fleeing Nazi tyranny in World War II.

“Your comparison @Ocasio2018 is disgraceful,” Gorka replied on Monday. “There is no genocide occurring South of our border targeting millions for death or shipping whole families to labor camps for extermination.” He continued, “You truly are an insult to intelligent and empathic humans everywhere”:

Your comparison @Ocasio2018 is disgraceful. There is no genocide occurring South of our border targeting millions for death or shipping whole families to labor camps for extermination. You truly are an insult to intelligent and empathic humans everywhere. https://t.co/aYUCuuIsQo — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 26, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez did not let that pass unrecognized.

“You were forced out of the Trump Admin for saying white supremacists were ‘not the problem’ days before Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville killed 3 people,” the congresswoman-elect tweeted on Monday.

“Pretty sure we’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition,” she said, adding, “This is not about atrocity. It’s about how we get there”:

You were forced out of the Trump Admin for saying white supremacists were “not the problem” days before Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville killed 3 people. Pretty sure we’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition. This is not about atrocity. It’s about how we get there. https://t.co/vJJvrpp5SA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 27, 2018

