Donald Trump: Robert Mueller Has ‘Gone Rogue’

President Donald Trump continued criticizing the ongoing Russia investigation on Tuesday, insisting that special counsel Robert Mueller has “gone rogue.”

“Wait until it comes out how horribly and viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue.”

Author Jerome Corsi rejected a plea deal that Mueller offered on Monday, accusing his team of “Gestapo” tactics.

“They want me to say I willfully lied. I’m not going to agree that I lied. I did not. I will not lie to save my life,” Corsi said. “I’d rather sit in prison and rot for as long as these thugs want me to.”

Trump ripped the media for holding Mueller up as a hero in the ongoing investigation despite the president’s criticism.

“The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint when in actuality he is the exact opposite,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other.”

Mueller’s team of investigators also accused Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, of lying to them on Monday, despite signing a plea agreement with the team.

Manafort’s legal team denied lying to Mueller’s investigators. He has already been found guilty on eight charges of tax and bank fraud but was cooperating with the Mueller investigation on additional charges.

Trump also criticized the cost of the ongoing investigation.

“The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives,” he wrote. “Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and ‘Justice’ Department!”

The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

….The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018