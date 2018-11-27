Donald Trump’s Disapproval Rating Peaks After Midterms

President Donald Trump is experiencing peak disapproval ratings, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The tracking poll shows that 60 percent of Americans currently disapprove of Trump — the highest disapproval rating since December 2017. Only 38 percent of Americans approve of his performance as president:

Just a week earlier, Trump had disapproval ratings of 53 percent.

The sudden increase is partially due to a seven-point drop in approval ratings from Americans aged 18-29 — from 35 percent to 28 percent a week ago.