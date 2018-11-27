Jorge Ramos: US Has Responsibility to ‘Absorb’ Caravan Migrants

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos said on Monday that America has a responsibility to “easily absorb” the caravan migrants and claimed it can do so “without significant economic consequences.”

“It’s not an invasion. The U.S. can easily absorb these refugees without significant economic consequences. Many countries in the world help the 65 M people who are displaced,” Ramos claimed in an Instagram post. “And the most powerful nation in history also has responsibilities. We simply have to do our share.”

As Breitbart News has been pointing out, most of the migrants interviewed by mainstream outlets like NBC News, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, and CBS News have admitted that they are coming to America primarily for economic reasons and thus not eligible for asylum. After interviewing numerous migrants in the caravan, CBS Evening News recently pointed out: “Most tell us they are fleeing extreme poverty, but that’s not a condition for asylum or refugee status in the U.S.”

Even migrants Ramos–who was given a platform on Fox News on multiple occasions to promote his pro-migrant activism–interviewed for his Facebook Watch program admitted that they are going to the United States for economic reasons.

On Monday, San Diego Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott also noted that “the vast majority of those, from what we call the northern triangle, they are economic migrants.”

“They don’t meet the qualifications to get asylum here,” Scott said.