Report: Mexico to Award Jared Kushner with Highest Honor

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner will receive Mexico’s highest honor for foreigners, the Order of the Aztec Eagle, according to a report.

Mexican newspaper Reforma writes Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto will present Kushner with the award during the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Thursday. On Saturday, left-leaning Andrés Manuel López Obrador will succeed Nieto as the president of Mexico. Slated to attended López Obrador’s inauguration is Vice President Mike Pence and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump.

Walt Disney, Fidel Castro, and Bill and Melinda Gates are past recipients of the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

Previous media reports have credited Kushner’s relationship with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray for helping to the United States renegotiate North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer lauded Kushner’s negotiating skills during an announcement ceremony in the White House’s rose garden last month.

“First, the president’s key advisor and my good friend Jared Kushner was my partner in leading the U.S. negotiating team,” Lighthizer said. “I’ve said before and I’ll say again, this agreement would not have happened if it wasn’t for Jared. So thank you very much.”