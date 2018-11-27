Soros-Funded Groups Mobilize for Mike Espy in Mississippi Runoff Race

Organizations financed by George Soros are making a last-ditch effort to get Mississippi Senate candidate Mike Espy elected in today’s runoff race.

Soros himself donated $10,800 to Espy’s senatorial campaign via the billionaire activist’s Soros Fund Management.

MoveOn.org, which has been massively backed by Soros, has organized a phone bank and a number of other iniatives to mobilize voters for Espy. “We need to contact every person on this list to make sure they vote in the Nov. 27 runoff!” exclaimed the radical organization on its website.

Besides funding from Soros, MoveOn.org has also been financed by the Tides Foundation, a leftwing sponsorship organization that has itself received donations from Soros and has partnered with Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Over at Color of Change, another group financially backed by Soros, supporters are being urged to vote for Espy.

One organization that has been particularly active in helping to mobilize voters is The Collective, a little-known but increasingly influential political organization that says it is seeking to build a “black political power” movement in the U.S.

Breitbart News reported in September that Soros is a financial contributor to The Collective.

The group officially endorsed Espy in the Senate race and has been helping to drive voters to the polls, including with a text-messaging program.

Last night, President Trump made a last-ditch effort to campaign for the re-election of Espy’s Republican opponent, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“Tomorrow, if you don’t mind, make it not even close,” stated Trump. “If you want more jobs and less crime, then you have to vote Republican,” Trump added.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.

Joshua Klein contributed research to this article.