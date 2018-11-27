Video released by the Wallingford, Connecticut, police department shows a suspect allegedly resisting arrest only to get knocked out with one punch from a police officer.

That officer, Joseph Smith, received a two-week suspension for throwing the punch against a handcuffed suspect.

My Record Journal reports that the incident occurred June 14 of this year, as police were responding to a domestic violence call. Officers handcuffed 26-year-old Gary Joseph King once on scene, but King allegedly refused to be placed in the back of the car.

While seeking compliance Officer Smith allegedly punched King in the head, knocking him unconscious.



Fox 61 reports that King “plead guilty to assaulting an officer, interfering with arrest and breach of peace among other charges.” He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on December 17.

