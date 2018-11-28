On Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump responded to critics of the red Christmas trees featured in the White House, saying she thinks they “look fantastic.”

Trump, who gave remarks at Liberty University on the ongoing opioid crisis, also participated in a panel discussion with Eric Bolling in which he mentioned the media’s negative sensation over the red trees.

Melania defended the now famous trees saying everyone has a different opinion and “taste.”

“We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic. I hope everyone will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful.”

She also welcomed Americans to visit the White House to witness the decorations first hand.

“You’re all very welcome to visit the White House, the People’s House,” Trump stated.

First lady Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations earlier this week and centered the displays around the theme of “American Treasures,” honoring America’s unique heritage.

Upon revealing the decorations to the public, Trump was met with scrutiny from many left-wing publications and journalists who did not appreciate the decorations.

The Guardian described the trees as “jarring,” while the Washington Post considered the “red forest” to be “kooky.”

A writer for Vanity Fair said Melania’s decorations always have a “touch of menace” to them, and Vice claimed Melania was “planning another Christmas from Hell.”

