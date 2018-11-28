Melania Trump Packs Military Care Kits

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence joined military spouses and wives of Cabinet secretaries Tuesday to pack care kits for America’s military men and women serving abroad during the Christmas season.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence spoke to the volunteers ahead of packing the bags at the Red Cross. “Today’s tragic news out of Afghanistan only drives home the need to support the men and women in our military and their families,” Mrs. Trump told the group. “We lift up the families affected by this terrible loss.”

“As we begin this Christmas season, which traditionally means spending time with loved ones, I believe we should also take time to remember all that we are thankful for as a nation,” said Trump. “I am very thankful for the men and women in uniform who sacrifice daily to protect not only the American people, but our freedoms and way of life.”

“Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas and for the families who wait for them to come home,” she offered. “To the mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, brothers, and sisters who will be away from home as they answer duty’s call – we thank you for your service.”

“These comfort kits are one small way that we can say thank you and honor the sacrifices that members of the military make year around,” said Trump, who encouraged people all over to participate in “acts of service, such as volunteering during this holiday season.”

Second lady Karen Pence, a Blue Star mom, addressed the group as well, saying, “I believe that today’s service project will mean more than we will ever know.”

Kits were packed with tissues, hand soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shaving cream, shampoo, lotion, washcloth, razor, comb, Easy Mac, single serve brownie mix, popcorn, hot chocolate, Rice Crispy treat, playing cards, Gatorade, peanuts, and a card from the first lady and second lady. The kits will travel to troops in Djibouti, Iraq, Kuwait, and Poland.

