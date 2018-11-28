President Trump Shares Image of Political Opponents Behind Bars

On Wednesday morning, President Trump shared an image on his Twitter account containing several of his political opponents behind bars and questioning why they are not under investigation for “treason.”

The image, which was retweeted from a pro-Trump Twitter account, depicts many of those he has criticized in the past. Among those included were former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, special counsel Robert Mueller, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former President Bill Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey:

The image contained in the tweet reads, “Now that Russia collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?”

President Trump also lashed out at an “Angry Mueller gang of Dems” in a tweet prior to retweeting the photo:

While the disgusting Fake News is doing everything within their power not to report it that way, at least 3 major players are intimating that the Angry Mueller Gang of Dems is viciously telling witnesses to lie about facts & they will get relief. This is our Joseph McCarthy Era! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

The series of tweets and retweets from the president come amid the conclusion of the Mueller investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.