Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub says the Borderline Bar and Grill attacker used a legally owned gun, shooting 50 rounds to kill 12 people and wound one other on November 7.

NPR reported that Ayub said the handgun had a laser sight and flashlight attached, and the gunman possessed “high capacity” magazines. He did not have a concealed carry license.

On November 9, Breitbart News reported that the Borderline Bar and Grill was a state-mandated gun-free zone, even barring people with a concealed carry license. So when the Borderline gunman illegally carried a firearm inside, he had the advantage of attacking unarmed victims.

Sheriff Ayub noted that no other weapons were discovered on the gunman or at the gunman’s home. And he made clear that law enforcement has yet to uncover a motive for the attack.

The Borderline gunman drew the attention of law enforcement in April of this year. At that time, the Los Angeles Times reported that Ventura County deputies found him to be “irate and acting irrationally.” Breitbart News reported that a mental health team was sent to evaluate the gunman at that time, and the team chose not to take the gunman into custody.

