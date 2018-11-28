President Trump is celebrating plans for a new American steel mill that is set to create hundreds of high-paying U.S. jobs in the southwest.

On Wednesday, Trump praised Steel Dynamics, Inc. plans to invest between $1.7 to $1.8 billion into the construction of a new steel mill that will create about 600 American jobs in the southwest region of the U.S.

“Steel JOBS are coming back to America, just like I predicted,” Trump wrote online. “Congratulations to Steel Dynamics!”

Steel Dynamics announced that it will build a brand new 3 million ton steel mill in the Southwest that will create 600 good-paying U.S. JOBS. Steel JOBS are coming back to America, just like I predicted. Congratulations to Steel Dynamics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

The Steel Dynamics steel mill will produce an annual capacity of about 3 million tons, noting that the steel mill will be able to produce “the latest generation of Advanced High Strength Steel products.”

“The product offering is anticipated to include various flat roll steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, galvanized, Galvalume® and painted steel, primarily serving the energy, automotive, construction, and appliance sectors,” a news release on the building of the steel mill noted.

Steel Dynamics executives said in a statement that construction of the new steel mill would begin in 2020, wrapping up construction and ready for opening in the second half of 2021. American manufacturing is a job multiplier as every manufacturing job also supports service industry jobs in the region.

Free traders specifically claimed that Trump’s 25 percent tariff on imported steel would not bring steel mill jobs back to the U.S. The Baltimore Sun published an op-ed in March with the headline “Trump tariffs won’t bring back steel mills.”