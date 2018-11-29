The establishment media are admitting in multiple reports that Central Americans with a caravan of 7,000 to 10,000 migrants are not eligible asylum-seekers, but rather looking for jobs and escaping violence.

One caravan migrant interviewed by the Daily Beast admitted he is fleeing gang violence — which is not an eligible asylum claim in the United States:

Jeffrey Renderos, 31, put his name in a ledger and received a ticket with the number 1655. Renderos, a bearded Honduran who fled gang threats and arrived in Tijuana six months ago, figured he would wait at least a month to have a hearing—though he wasn’t complaining. He couldn’t contain his scorn for the caravan, however. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, in an MSNBC live report reporter Gadi Schwartz admitted that the majority of caravan migrants are men and are merely looking for jobs in the U.S. This is not an eligible claim for asylum in the country.

“But the truth is, the majority of the people that are part of this caravan, especially outside, if we can make our way all the way over there, we’ll show you, the majority of them are men,” the MSNBC reporter admitted.

“From what we’ve seen, the majority are actually men, and some of these men have not articulated that need for asylum, instead, they have talked about, you know, going to the United States for a better life and to find work,” he continued.

A TRT World report profiled a female caravan migrant from El Salvador who is currently in Tijuana, Mexico. The woman’s claim to asylum in the U.S.? Seeking work to send money home, which is not an eligible asylum claim.

“Ana Leva just called her mom,” the reporter says of the migrant. “She left El Salvador with the dream of getting a job in the United States to send money home to her grandchildren.”

Subsequently, as Breitbart News reported, many caravan migrants are returning back to their native countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatamala, after realizing that they would not able to simply cross through the U.S.-Mexico border and instead go through a lengthy asylum process.

In multiple statements to the establishment media, caravan migrants have collectively admitted that they are economic migrants, not asylum-seekers, Breitbart News reported. This week, migrants with the caravan chanted in Tijuana, Mexico, “We are not criminals! We are international workers!”

Though illegal immigration has soared in recent months at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Trump is only pushing to secure a fifth of border wall funding in a spending package that must be passed before the end of the year to avoid a government shutdown. At the same time, illegal immigration levels at the southern border are projected to reach the highest level in a decade next year.