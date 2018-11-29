The Chatham County Police Department is asking residents to provide the serial numbers to firearms in order to help police find them if they are stolen.

WTGS reports that numerous guns are stolen in the county, 90 have been stolen since February 2018 alone.

CCPD Capt. Daniel Flood said, “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a big increase in the number of guns that have been stolen from unlocked cars. From burglaries and that type of thing.” He added, “About a third of them don’t have serial numbers. [The gun owners] don’t record the serial numbers.”

Flood is asking county residents to provide their serial numbers via a database so that if their guns are stolen police will have the information. He says that will enable police to find the gun if it is taken to a pawn shop in another county or state too.

The serial number website is called ReportIt and Flood says if your gun is stolen you can tell police, “Hey my gun is logged into ReportIt with Leads Online.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.