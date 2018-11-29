Illegal Alien Convicted of Sexually Abusing His Underage Daughters

An illegal alien has been convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing his child daughters in Mobile, Alabama.

Mauricio Alberto Arguello, a 47-year-old illegal alien from Nicaragua, was convicted of sexually abusing his 7-year-old biological and 11-year-old stepdaughter some time before December 2017, when he was first arrested, according to AL.com.

Arguello, according to authorities, overstayed his visa — about 607,000 immigrants overstayed their visas in Fiscal Year 2017 — before molesting his two daughters. Originally, the illegal alien’s bond was set at $15,000, but that was revoked after he was discovered to be in the U.S. illegally.

Arguello sexually abused his 7-year-old daughter, court records say, during a visit with her before December 2017. His 11-year-old daughter said her illegal alien father sexually abused her in the home that she and her mother lived in with Arguello.

The illegal alien was also convicted for breaking a restraining order against him on behalf of the children’s mother and his daughters.

Following his completion of his 7-year sentence, the illegal alien will be deported out of the U.S. back to Nicaragua.