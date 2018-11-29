Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, has reached a new plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller and will plead guilty for lying to congressional committees as part of their investigation into possible collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia, according to reports.

Cohen is pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he conducted on a Trump-releated real estate deal in Russia. The former Trump lawyer made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom at around 9 p.m. local time and began entering the plea. Cohen admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The New York native is said to have given 70 hours worth of testimony to Mueller’s office.

The court appearance is ongoing.

ABC News reports:

Sources familiar with the special counsel’s proposed agreement with Cohen told ABC News that the 52-year-old New Yorker will admit to making multiple misstatements to two congressional intelligence committees investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. It was not immediately clear what Cohen told the congressional committees in the fall of 2017 that he will now say was false. … Cohen has confirmed he attended a lunch meeting with a Ukrainian politician one week after Trump took office, where the two men discussed the potential for Cohen to share with his contacts at the White House a Ukraine peace proposal reportedly favored by Russia. Cohen also played an integral role in discussions about a possible Trump Tower in Moscow – negotiations that were going on at least through the early stages of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other charges over the summer, has said he is providing information on possible collusion to prosecutors without a cooperation agreement.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal charges and claimed Donald Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who had both alleged they had affairs with the real estate tycoon.

The former Trump lawyer is scheduled to appear for sentencing hearing on December 12 and faces up to 63 months in jail, with fines up to $1 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.