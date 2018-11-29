Ocasio-Cortez Supports ‘$0’ for ‘Racist Border Wall’

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday expressed support for allocating absolutely “$0” for President Donald Trump’s “racist border wall.”

Our Revolution, the group that spun off after Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign, tweeted on Thursday: “$0. $0 is what should be allocated for this president’s racist border wall.”

The Democratic-Socialist, who campaigned in 2018 on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and supported Sanders in 2016, re-tweeted it and added: “Say it again for the people in the Senate.”

Say it again for the people in the Senate https://t.co/4Qr0EsoGfQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 29, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks come days after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) outraged left-wing activists by saying he would support giving President Donald Trump $1.6 billion for the border wall.

Sen. Chuck Schumer tells reporters at his on-cam presser that Democrats’ position is $1.6 billion for wall funding – far less than the $5 billion Trump wants – but he won’t say if Democrats are shutting the door on anything more, saying he’s not going to negotiate in public. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 27, 2018

Trump said this week that he would be “willing” to shut down the government this month if he does not get just $5 billion of the $25 billion needed for the border wall.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments targeting the Senate will raise eyebrows especially since left-wing activists and reporters called for her to primary Schumer after he put $1.6 billion on the table to fund Trump’s border wall.