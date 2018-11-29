President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will be signing a ban on bump stocks that gives Americans 90 days to hand them over or otherwise dispose of them.

Bump stocks were used during the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas attack. That attack marked the first time that bump stocks were known to have been used in a crime.

The ATF circulated language to ban bump stocks at Trump’s direction in December 2017. The public was allowed to comment and gun control outlet The Trace reported that 85 percent of those who commented opposed a ban.

CNN reports that Trump is now preparing to sign the ban and it will outlaw the firearm accessories without a grandfathering option. CNN quotes a source that indicates “members of the public will be given 90 days to turn in or otherwise discard their bump stocks.”

ATF Acting Director Thomas Brandon told the U.S. Senate he anticipates a legal challenge against the ban and acknowledged that that challenge could slow the ban’s implementation.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.