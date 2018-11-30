7.0 Quake Damages Sarah Palin’s Home: ‘Family Is Intact’

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s family survived Friday’s 7.0 earthquake, but their home did not, Palin said after the quake.

Palin asked for prayers for Alaska following Friday’s massive 7.0 earthquake. “Our family is intact – house is not…” Palin tweeted. “I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake:

The Palin family lives in Wasilla, Alaska.

The quake was measured at a 6.6 magnitude early on but soon thereafter was updated to a 7.0 magnitude event.

Pictures and video of massive damage began streaming out showing trashed newsrooms and crumbled roads.

Here is a picture a high school friend who lives in Anchorage just sent. pic.twitter.com/Q5YmMDkKZ1 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 30, 2018

Video of a courtroom taken during the event showed some of the massive and prolonged shaking:

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for coastal southern Alaska that was later lifted.

