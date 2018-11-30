Menu
Donald Trump Briefed on 7.0 Alaska Earthquake

A car is trapped on a collapsed section of the offramp off of Minnesota Drive in Anchorage, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.8 rocked buildings and buckled roads Friday morning in Anchorage, prompting people to run from their offices or seek shelter under office desks, while …
AP Photo/Dan Joling
Washington, DC

President Donald Trump has been briefed on Friday’s massive 7.0 earthquake in Alaska.

Trump has been holding meetings with world leaders at the Argentina G20 summit.

“The President has been briefed on the earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, and is monitoring damage reports,” wrote Sanders. “We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans!”

The quake measured a 7.0 magnitude after being updated from an early 6.6 magnitude measure. The 19-mile-deep quake hit just north of Anchorage in Point MacKenzie.

Photos and video of destroyed roads and massive internal building damage began streaming onto the Internet shortly after the quake, showing trashed rooms.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tweeted that her family survived the quake, but the Palin family home in Wasilla did not:

One video shows a courtroom as the quake begins, along with the jarring, prolonged shaking that sent people ducking under desks.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning that was later lifted in southern coastal regions of Alaska.

