NYT’s Charles Blow: ‘If Trump Were Black…Y’all Would Have Called for a Lynching’

New York Times columnist Charles Blow said on Friday that if President Donald Trump were black, “y’all would have called for a lynching on the White House grounds”for “all of the things he is alleged to have done.”

I’m so exhausted by American raisins and white privilege that I don’t know what to do any more. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 30, 2018

Blow tweeted his remarks after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort broke his plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and questions emerged about Trump’s business interests in Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Blow, who also appears on CNN, has repeatedly called Trump a “racist” and even suggested that Trump’s supporters were so racist that his approval ratings would go up with his base if a tape in which Trump is heard saying the N-word ever emerged.

“I think that if you found the tape of him using the N-word, it might actually increase his support among the people who support him,” Blow said on CNN earlier this year.