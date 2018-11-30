President Donald Trump criticized Robert Mueller’s “Witch Hunt” of his 2016 consideration of constructing a building in Russia, which, the president said, involved “zero guarantees.”

“Oh, I get it! I am a very good developer, happily living my life, when I see our Country going in the wrong direction (to put it mildly),” Trump wrote Friday. “Against all odds, I decide to run for President & continue to run my business-very legal & very cool, talked about it on the campaign trail…”

His remarks continued in a second tweet: “….Lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia. Put up zero money, zero guarantees and didn’t do the project. Witch Hunt!”

On Thursday, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. He submitted that he had previously lied to Congress about the timing of consideration for a potential Trump building in Russia. Trump shot back before taking off to the Argentina G20 summit, calling Cohen a “weak person” and saying Cohen is “lying.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders added, “The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is hopefully now nearing an end, is doing very well. Unfortunately, it probably does undermine our relationship with Russia. However, the reason for our canceled meeting is Ukraine. Hopefully, that will be resolved soon so that productive conversations can begin.”

