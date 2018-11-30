U.S., Mexico, Canada Leaders Sign USMCA Trade Pact Replacing NAFTA

Presidents of the U.S. and Mexico and the prime minister of Canada officially signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal at the G20 in Argentina on Friday.

“With our signatures today, we will formally declare the intention of our countries to replace NAFTA, a truly groundbreaking achievement,” said President Donald Trump:

The Trump administration worked tirelessly with leaders in Mexico to form a trade agreement that then prompted Canadian officials to swiftly travel to the U.S. in attempts to join the trade pact and form a new North American trade pact. The deal is meant to replace the old NAFTA deal and offers a host of modernizations to trade in the region.

Just signed one of the most important, and largest, Trade Deals in U.S. and World History. The United States, Mexico and Canada worked so well together in crafting this great document. The terrible NAFTA will soon be gone. The USMCA will be fantastic for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

President Trump stood by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he said each of the two leaders had become “a great friend.”

Trump called the process a battle but one that makes great friendship. The three leaders then signed the monumental trade pact.

“We’ve taken a lot of barbs and a little abuse, and we got there,” said Trump. The deal now faces a battle in Congress.

