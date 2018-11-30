White House: No Trump-Putin ‘Pull-Aside’ Scheduled

The White House tamped down rumors that there was still a chance for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina.

A White House official responded to questions centering around a report that a canceled meeting between Trump and Putin may still occur. The question was if the two would still meet in the form of an impromptu discussion on the sidelines of the summit.

“There is no scheduled pull-aside,” the White House official said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders added, “The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is hopefully now nearing an end, is doing very well. Unfortunately, it probably does undermine our relationship with Russia.”

“However, the reason for our canceled meeting is Ukraine,” Sanders made clear. “Hopefully, that will be resolved soon so that productive conversations can begin.”

Moments before taking off from the White House for the G20, President Trump told reporters that the Putin meeting was “probably” still on, though he was thinking about canceling. “I think it’s a very good time to have the meeting,” he added. But not long after leaving the White House, Trump made the call to cancel the meeting over Russia’s refusal to return ships and sailors to Ukraine:

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

….in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.