Man Drapes American Flag Outside Bush Family Home

A Texas resident draped an American flag outside the Bush family home in Houston early Saturday morning in a display of support for the family after former President George H.W. Bush’s passing.

Matt Peveto paying his respects to George H W Bush by placing an American flag outside the Bush family home in Houston pic.twitter.com/bBvXx3Ky0Y — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 1, 2018

Matt Peveto, a resident of Houston, said he unfurled the flag over the front gate to the residence because he wanted to show respect for the late former president and his family while encouraging others to do so as well.

“I was watching the news and saw the American flag out here and said, ‘Well, we’re in Texas, so let’s make this a little bigger and better,'” Peveto told KTRK.

Peveto said that a close family friend of his worked for the Bush family and heard stories about Mr. and Mrs. Bush’s kindness and goodwill towards others.

Former President George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday evening, eight months after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

The 41st president of the U.S. served from 1989 to 1993 and watched his son, George W. Bush, win election as the 43rd president of the U.S. eight years later.

Bush’s popularity soared after the U.S. success in the 1991 Gulf War, but a short, deep recession curtailed his approval ratings, and the Republican lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Bill Clinton.

The elder Bush also served as a Navy pilot in World War II, Texas congressman, Ambassador to the U.N., Republican Party chairman, CIA Director, and two-term vice president under former President Ronald Reagan.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump issued a joint statement Saturday calling the 41st president a leader who “illuminated” America’s “greatness” throughout the world.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

“President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world,” the president and first lady’s statement read.