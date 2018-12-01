Political World Pays Tribute to George H.W. Bush

Menu
Former US president George Bush -- seen here in 2008 -- served one term as president but lost in 1992 to Democrat Bill Clinton
AFP

Political leaders paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away at the age of 94 in Houston, Texas, Friday evening.

Presidents, cabinet members, senators, and several world leaders issued statements praising the 41st commander-in-chief’s love of God, family, and country.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump said Bush “set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed.”

“With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War,” the first couple wrote.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement: “While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.”

“Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved — from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way,” the statement continued. “George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling.”

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts,” former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton said in a joint statement.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence said: “During this difficult time, we send our prayers and deepest condolences to the entire Bush family. We join them and the American people in mourning the passing of this good and great man.”

Former President Jimmy Carter said of Bush: “Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience.”

Former Vice President Dan Quayle said in a statement: “I have often told my children ‘If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.’ The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived.”

“I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad!” tweeted the 41st president’s son and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted: “George H.W. Bush’s life was defined by an inspiring commitment to public service. I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all. May it be a comfort to them to know that so many Americans mourn with them.”

“President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it,” wrote Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Secretary of State Mile Pompeo tweeted: “President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it.”

“President George H.W. Bush was an American war hero, businessman, diplomat, Vice President and our 41st President. We honor his legacy and cherish the memory of his leadership,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of the late former president.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said: “Today I join all Americans in honoring the extraordinary legacy of President George H.W. Bush. Although we are only 25 years removed from his presidency, I believe history’s verdict to be clear: he was one of the finest international statesmen to ever lead our country.”

“American hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to President George H.W. Bush. Today, George and his beloved Barbara are together, enjoying a well-deserved rest from their labors,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said of Bush.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tweeted: “What a life… full of love of family… strong faith… nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement via Twitter: “George H. W. Bush’s exemplary service and deep commitment to his country informed everything he accomplished over his decades in public life. Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and the American people on his passing.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the former president, writing: “My fellow citizens and I will always cherish the memory of George Bush Sr. In this sad time, I would like to pass worlds of heartfelt sympathy and support to all members of your large family.”

.