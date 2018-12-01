Political World Pays Tribute to George H.W. Bush

Political leaders paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away at the age of 94 in Houston, Texas, Friday evening.

Presidents, cabinet members, senators, and several world leaders issued statements praising the 41st commander-in-chief’s love of God, family, and country.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump said Bush “set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed.”

“With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War,” the first couple wrote.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush https://t.co/wDD0vnlN8U pic.twitter.com/t7UsDYSKY8 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement: “While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.”

“Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved — from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way,” the statement continued. “George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling.”

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts,” former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton said in a joint statement.

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence said: “During this difficult time, we send our prayers and deepest condolences to the entire Bush family. We join them and the American people in mourning the passing of this good and great man.”

Former President Jimmy Carter said of Bush: “Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience.”

NEW: Former Pres. Jimmy Carter: "Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience." https://t.co/NJqgUp8iII pic.twitter.com/XxcHRqVJEL — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2018

Statement by President Nixon's daughters Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower on the passing of President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/Rod7fPrGhW — Nixon Foundation (@nixonfoundation) December 1, 2018

Former Vice President Dan Quayle said in a statement: “I have often told my children ‘If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.’ The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived.”

Fmr. VP Dan Quayle on Pres. George H.W. Bush: "I have often told my children “If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush. The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived." https://t.co/bKH4r5mTvJ pic.twitter.com/v9os4KgeJW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

Here is my statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/kGlxGrBsOB pic.twitter.com/rv1MPufx2G — Al Gore (@algore) December 1, 2018

“I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad!” tweeted the 41st president’s son and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad! — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 1, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted: “George H.W. Bush’s life was defined by an inspiring commitment to public service. I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all. May it be a comfort to them to know that so many Americans mourn with them.”

George H.W. Bush’s life was defined by an inspiring commitment to public service. I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all. May it be a comfort to them to know that so many Americans mourn with them. https://t.co/6pNXNXWIDo pic.twitter.com/UNqaopgPJT — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 1, 2018

“President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it,” wrote Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 1, 2018

Secretary of State Mile Pompeo tweeted: “President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it.”

Our American flag in Argentina flies at half staff in honor of President Bush. I’m privileged to have known him as a friend, and I will always treasure the special bond we shared having led the world’s finest intelligence service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family pic.twitter.com/bzIeqmEJOM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 1, 2018

“President George H.W. Bush was an American war hero, businessman, diplomat, Vice President and our 41st President. We honor his legacy and cherish the memory of his leadership,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of the late former president.

President George H.W. Bush was an American war hero, businessman, diplomat, Vice President and our 41st President. We honor his legacy and cherish the memory of his leadership. #USA — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 1, 2018

President George Herbert Walker Bush was the epitome of a public servant. He loved America with all of his heart and served her as fully and completely as anyone ever has. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/IaLM1VW19x — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) December 1, 2018

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said: “Today I join all Americans in honoring the extraordinary legacy of President George H.W. Bush. Although we are only 25 years removed from his presidency, I believe history’s verdict to be clear: he was one of the finest international statesmen to ever lead our country.”

Today I join all Americans in honoring the extraordinary legacy of President George H.W. Bush. Although we are only 25 years removed from his presidency, I believe history’s verdict to be clear: he was one of the finest international statesmen to ever lead our country. #bush41 pic.twitter.com/PTFdTeshZr — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) December 1, 2018

“American hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to President George H.W. Bush. Today, George and his beloved Barbara are together, enjoying a well-deserved rest from their labors,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said of Bush.

American hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to President George H.W. Bush. Today, George and his beloved Barbara are together, enjoying a well-deserved rest from their labors. pic.twitter.com/ukPlqGKks4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 1, 2018

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tweeted: “What a life… full of love of family… strong faith… nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time.”

What a life… full of love of family… strong faith… nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 1, 2018

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement via Twitter: “George H. W. Bush’s exemplary service and deep commitment to his country informed everything he accomplished over his decades in public life. Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and the American people on his passing.”

George H. W. Bush’s exemplary service and deep commitment to his country informed everything he accomplished over his decades in public life. Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and the American people on his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 1, 2018

Statement on the passing of President George H. W. Bush pic.twitter.com/XOXbhyrOEK — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) December 1, 2018

Russian president Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the former president, writing: “My fellow citizens and I will always cherish the memory of George Bush Sr. In this sad time, I would like to pass worlds of heartfelt sympathy and support to all members of your large family.”

JUST IN: Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin: "My fellow citizens and I will always cherish the memory of George Bush Sr. In this sad time, I would like to pass worlds of heartfelt sympathy and support to all members of your large family." https://t.co/IuwBQHoNJB pic.twitter.com/IhInCPcZTX — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2018

[1/2] Australians join with the American people to mourn the loss of President George H. W. Bush. The President was a true and great friend of Australia, who fought for freedom and democracy, not only as President and throughout his public life, but as a WW2 veteran. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 1, 2018

[2/2] Our thoughts and prayers are with the President’s family and the American people. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 1, 2018