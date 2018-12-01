President Donald Trump announced Saturday he was canceling a press conference on successes of the G20 in honor of President George H.W. Bush’s passing.
“I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20….,” wrote Trump.
I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
“….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” he resolved.
President Bush passed away late Friday.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump responded with kind words for the former U.S. President:
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life,” Trump said within hours of Bush’s passing. “Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”
Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook
.