Menu
TRENDING:

President Trump Cancels G20 Presser ‘Out of Respect’ for George H.W. Bush, Family

George W. Bush, George H. Bush
The Associated Press
Washington, DC

President Donald Trump announced Saturday he was canceling a press conference on successes of the G20 in honor of President George H.W. Bush’s passing.

“I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20….,” wrote Trump.

“….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” he resolved.

President Bush passed away late Friday.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump responded with kind words for the former U.S. President:

“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life,” Trump said within hours of Bush’s passing. “Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook

.