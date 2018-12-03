Apple CEO Tim Cook: Banning ‘Hate, Division’ Is ‘Right Thing to Do’

Cook was awarded the ADL’s first “Courage Against Hate Award” at the ADL’s “Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism and Hate.” The ADL described Apple’s top executive as a “courageous and visionary leader” who is “dedicated to fighting hate” and “racist vitriol.”

WATCH:



Cook said:

Do not be indifferent to the bloodshed of your fellow man. Do not be indifferent. This mandate moves us to speak up for immigrants and for those who seek opportunity in the United States. We do it not only because their individual dignity, creativity, and ingenuity have the power to make this country an even better place, but because our own humanity commands us to welcome those who need welcome.

It moves us to speak up for the LGBTQ community, for those whose differences can make them a target for violence and scorn. We do so not only because these unique and uncommon perspectives can open our eyes to new ways of thinking, but because our own dignity moves us to see the dignity in others.

Perhaps most importantly, it drives us not to be bystanders as hate tries to make its headquarters in the digital world. At Apple. we believe that technology needs to have a clear point of view on this challenge. There is no time to get tied up in knots.

That’s why we only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence. you have no place on our platforms. You have no home here.

From the earliest days of iTunes to Apple Music today, we have always prohibited music with a music of white supremacy. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do, and as we showed this year we won’t give a platform to violent conspiracy theorists on the app store. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do.

My friends, if we can’t be clear on moral questions like these, then we’ve got big problems. At Apple, we are not afraid to say that our values drive our curation decisions. And why should we be? Doing what’s right, creating experiences free from violence and hate — experiences that empower creativity and new ideas — is what our customers want us to do.

…

We believe the future should belong to people who use technology to build a better, more inclusive, and more hopeful world.