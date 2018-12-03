Donald Trump Spins 90 Day China Truce as ‘Big Leap Forward’

President Donald Trump celebrated his decision Monday to postpone his proposed 25 percent tariffs on China for ninety days.

“Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Very good things will happen.”

The president met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner on Saturday during the G-20 summit in Argentina and agreed to suspend the proposed tariffs in exchange for China’s agreement to purchase unspecified amounts of agricultural products from the United States.

“Farmers will be a very BIG and FAST beneficiary of our deal with China,” he wrote. “They intend to start purchasing agricultural product immediately.”

Trump’s tough trade position with China has hurt farmers trying to export soybeans, cotton, corn, and meat overseas.

“We make the finest and cleanest product in the World, and that is what China wants,” he wrote on Twitter. “Farmers, I LOVE YOU!”

The president also touted an agreement with China to reduce tariffs on cars entering China from the United States. The tariff is currently 40 percent.

China trade hawks signaled skepticism with the deal, warning that Beijing is likely stalling the administration with false promises.

But Trump insisted that the United States was continuing to force China to make important concessions.

“We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed,” Trump wrote. “Level the field!”

The president also touted his personal relationship with Chinese President Xi, suggesting that it would be very productive in the future.

“He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond, between our two great Nations,” he wrote.

