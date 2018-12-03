Jerome Corsi Files Criminal Complaint Against Mueller Team

Former InfoWars D.C. bureau chief Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a criminal complaint against special counsel Robert Mueller, accusing prosecutors of attempting to coerce him into providing “false testimony.”

Filed by Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman, the complaint asks the Justice Department to launch a criminal and ethics investigation into the tactics of Mueller and investigators under him.

The complaint states: “Special Counsel Mueller and his prosecutorial staff should respectfully be removed from his office and their practice of the law and a new Special Counsel appointed who respects and will obey common and accepted norms of professional ethics and the law and who will promptly conclude the so-called Russian collusion investigation which had been illegally and criminally spinning out of control.”

Klayman also filed the complaint with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Washington, D.C., asking the body to probe the special counsel for possible breaches in professional responsibility under the bar’s rules and regulations.

“In filing this Complaint, my client is not only standing up for his own legal and constitutional rights, but also those of the American people,” the lawyer said in a statement. “This rogue government tyranny perpetrated by a Special Counsel and his prosecutorial staff, which is designed to effectively overthrow a duly elected president by coercing and extorting false testimony from Dr. Corsi and others, cannot be permitted in a civilized society.”

The Office of the Special counsel has not commented publicly on the complaint.