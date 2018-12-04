Eric Trump: George Conway Shows Kellyanne ‘Utter Disrespect’

Eric Trump ripped into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, tweeting Monday evening that he shows his wife “utter disrespect.”

Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2018

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter.

“[Kellyanne Conway] is a great person and frankly his actions are horrible,” the president’s son added.

Eric Trump’s comments came soon after George Conway posted a tweet Monday morning suggesting President Donald Trump engaged in witness tampering for allegedly trying to dissuade Roger Stone from testifying against him in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe:

Minutes before Conway’s tweet, President Trump had praised Stone for having “guts” not to testify in front of Mueller:

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

George Conway, who works as an attorney in Washington, DC, has publicly criticized the president even though his wife works in the Trump White House.

Conway called the Trump administration “a shit show in a dumpster fire” and mentioned he would “move to Australia” before voting for Trump in his re-election bid.

The D.C. attorney also launched an anti-Trump legal organization called Checks and Balances, which aims to persuade right-of-center attorneys to “speak out” against the president.