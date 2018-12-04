Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted on Monday that Congress will avoid a government shutdown, even though President Donald Trump has threatened to shut it down if Congress does not fund his border wall.

McConnell signaled on Monday that he does not think the country will soon face a government shutdown.

“I don’t think we’ll get to that point,” McConnell told the Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

McConnell spoke hours after congressional leaders revealed they will likely vote on a two-week stopgap spending bill to avoid a looming government shutdown fight and allow lawmakers to mourn the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

President Trump has threatened to shut down the government if Congress fails to partially fund his promised border wall at $5 billion.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Senate Democrats would “support $1.6 billion in border security that was included in a bipartisan Senate bill.”

Some reports have suggested that the funding two-week spending bill will extend to December 21, and reporters have noted that the tight deadline right before Christmas may make it easier for rank-and-file members to cave and accept leadership’s demands on wall funding:

And don't just take my work for it. This is from a conservative staffer: "They canceled this week, so two weeks puts us almost to Christmas – this puts pressure on members in that second week to cave and accept what leadership offers in order to get home for Christmas." — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) December 3, 2018

Exit polling for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found that 80 percent of Republican voters and 53 percent of swing voters support President Trump’s campaign promise to build a border wall along America’s southern border.

On Monday, President Trump reiterated his threat of a government shutdown if Democrats do not give him wall funding in December.

“We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “Either way, people will NOT be allowed into our Country illegally! We will close the entire Southern Border if necessary. Also, STOP THE DRUGS!”

Trump continued his demands for wall funding, noting that a wall on America’s southern border will pay for itself in two months.

“Could somebody please explain to the Democrats (we need their votes) that our Country losses 250 Billion Dollars a year on illegal immigration, not including the terrible drug flow,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “Top Border Security, including a Wall, is $25 Billion. Pays for itself in two months. Get it done!”