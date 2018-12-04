Poll Shows Huge Democrat Bias Toward Muslims Over Christians

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats say employers should grant a request for prayer space by Muslims — but only 45 percent say employers should grant a similar request by Christian employees, says a survey by Grinnell College.

In contrast to the Democrats’ 23-point anti-Christian bias, the November poll showed only a ten point gap in response from conservatives.

Thirty percent of Republicans say employers should provide a prayer space for Muslim employees and 40 percent say employers should support a similar service for Christians, according to the Grinnell College poll of roughly 500 people.

The same poll showed a three-point pro-Christian skew among Donald Trump’s voters and a huge 20-point pro-Muslim skew among Hillary Clinton voters.

The massive bias among Clinton voters towards Muslims is a huge contrast to Trump voters’ more principled approach to religious requests on business.

The poll asked, “Suppose a group of devout Christians [or devout Muslims] asked their employer to provide a private place for them to pray together. Even if it is a hardship [on business], do you think the employer should or should not accommodate the request?”

The Democrats’ pro-Muslim bias exists despite the hostility of orthodox Islamic rule-books towards Christians, atheists, women, secularists, and democracy.

The poll also showed that urbanites, young people, and women were far more supportive of Muslim believers than of Christians, despite Christianity’s orthodox support for secularism, sexual equality, and economic redistribution.

However, the Democrats’ favor for Muslims is likely unconnected to Islam’s hostile scriptural requirements.

In general, progressives strongly favor imposing variety on society because the resulting “diversity” fragments the coherent civic cultures which help ordinary Americans to manage their families and communities without rule by progressive-led government.

For example, the arrival of a small Muslim group in a large Christian-populated town allows Democrats to argue that religious equality requires the cultural visibility of Christianity be reduced to the same level as Islam. In this explanation, progressives will support the expansion of orthodox Islam to weaken the conservative influence of Christianity.

Also, Democrats tend to favor minorities, even in a democracy, partly because progressives seek to rally a coalition of conflict-ridden minorities against the mainstream, self-governing majority.

The poll can be read here.