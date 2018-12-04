The United States Postal Service (USPS) will observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday, December 5, in honor of former President George H.W. Bush, suspending deliveries.

President Donald Trump has declared a national day of mourning for the late President George H.W. Bush, to take place on Wednesday, December 5. In a statement released on Monday, the USPS said:

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush. Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5.

The USPS will, however, continued to “provide limited package delivery service on that day” to ensure that Christmas deliveries are minimally compromised.

The postal service similarly suspended operations to mourn John F. Kennedy in November 1963, Dwight D. Eisenhower in March 1969, Harry S. Truman in December 1972, Lyndon B. Johnson in January 1973, Richard Nixon in April 1994, Ronald Reagan in June 2004, and Gerald Ford in 2007.