LIVE UPDATES** Nation Mourns George H.W. Bush with State Funeral

The nation’s capital bids its final farewell to the late former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in a service of prayer and praise.

11:54 AM —

Recalling his first NATO meeting with #Bush41, former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney says he told him "Brian I've just learned the fundamental principle of international relations—the smaller the country, the longer the speech." https://t.co/H5qj3kBM8P pic.twitter.com/ebJv1oVwYl — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) December 5, 2018

11:53 AM — Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney: “No occupant of the Oval Office was more courageous, more principled, more honorable than George Herbert Walker Bush”

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney: In the history of the U.S., "no occupant of the Oval Office was more courageous, more principled, and more honorable than George Herbert Walker Bush." https://t.co/B3hZufXKHW #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/QZFIXn60sc — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2018

11:51 AM — Brian Mulroney, 18th Prime Minister of Canada, eulogizes former Pres. George H.W. Bush

11:49 AM — Presidential historian and George H.W. Bush biographer Jon Meacham said in his eulogy: “For Lincoln and Bush, both called on us to choose the right over the convenient, to hope rather than to fear, and to heed not our worst impulses, but our best instincts.”

Presidential historian and George H.W. Bush biographer Jon Meacham: "For Lincoln and Bush, both called on us to choose the right over the convenient, to hope rather than to fear, and to heed not our worst impulses, but our best instincts." https://t.co/gDtd8AhlRU pic.twitter.com/2Yi0sTvaos — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2018

11:48 AM —

President Trump and former presidents Obama, Clinton and Carter pay their respects as George H.W. Bush's casket enters the National Cathedral pic.twitter.com/9660YxEpIE — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) December 5, 2018

11:47 AM —

Secret Service #Remembering41 as he passes in front of the @WhiteHouse for the last time on his way to the #GeorgeHWBushFuneral at the National Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/3KPSMRIu2Z — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 5, 2018

11:24 AM —

A solemn Bush family walks into the National Cathedral ahead of President George H.W. Bush's funeral services #Remembering41 https://t.co/NDSr7mQQdN pic.twitter.com/CCbx80fyAe — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 5, 2018

The casket of former President George H.W. Bush has arrived at Washington National Cathedral in a lengthy, slow-moving motorcade that transported his family, friends and dignitaries.

Bush’s flag-draped coffin left the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was moved to the packed cathedral. The former president had been lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda since Monday.

11:17 AM —

The bells toll at the National Cathedral for #Bush41. pic.twitter.com/tjKQcZxnBQ — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) December 5, 2018

11:15 AM —

The Bush family enters the National Cathedral for the state funeral of the 41st president, George H.W. Bush https://t.co/bDnYOoom5j pic.twitter.com/Cl412IVsNb — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 5, 2018

11:08 AM —

“Hail to the Chief” plays before the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is brought inside the Washington National Cathedral. #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/TqJHf4nhDr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 5, 2018

11:04 AM —

The Bush family outside of Washington National Cathedral #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/yu729JJwQN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2018

11:03 AM —

The Bush family prepares to enter the National Cathedral. Jeb gave George W a nice pat of reassurance on the shoulder. #BushFuneral pic.twitter.com/365MqWK5zF — Jim Spellman (@jimspellmanTV) December 5, 2018

11:02 AM —

Strangely silent in the DFW Airport. Everyone's glued to the TV watching the Bush funeral. https://t.co/cP6EKmFJ6D pic.twitter.com/pwjBc64pWX — Dennis 🍂 Jansen (@dennisjansen) December 5, 2018

10:59 AM —

President #Bush41’s hearse has arrived at Washington national Cathedral pic.twitter.com/m6f2QRk2hk — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) December 5, 2018

The hearse has arrived at the National Cathedral pic.twitter.com/jgySkL2nUR — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) December 5, 2018

The motorcade arriving at the National Cathedral #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/m8D0mrw4cd — Kaitlin Monte FOX26 (@kaitlinmonte) December 5, 2018

10:56 AM — The U.N. Security Council has paid tribute to the late former President George H.W. Bush, standing silently in his memory, reports the Associated Press.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was presiding over the U.N.’s most powerful body on Wednesday and asked the 15 members and diplomats in the crowded council chamber to observe a minute of silence to honor Bush at the start of a meeting on sustaining peace after conflict.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Ouattara said “President Bush left us following a long, illustrious career serving his country,” including as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where he presided over the Security Council in 1972.

Ouattara conveyed the council’s “warm gratitude to the people and government of the United States of America” and condolences on Bush’s death.

10:52 AM —

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take their seats in the Washington National Cathedral. Handshakes from Barack and Michelle Obama, but no greeting from Bill and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/YsVdNOQqBj#Bush41 pic.twitter.com/975HSqLOSs — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) December 5, 2018

It’s an extraordinary scene inside the Washington National Cathedral, where former world leaders are mingling, waiting for a ceremony remembering former President George H.W. Bush to begin, per the Associated Press.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter are seated in a front-row pew.

President Donald Trump walked in and shook hands with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who greeted him by saying “Good morning.” Trump did not shake hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who looked straight ahead.

Bill Clinton and Mrs. Obama smiled and chatted as music played. Carter is seated silently next to Hillary Clinton in the cavernous cathedral. Obama cracked up laughing at someone’s quip. Vice President Mike Pence shook Carter’s hand.

10:50 AM —

Pres and Mrs Trump escorted to their seats in National Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/GWo2d6p951 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 5, 2018

10:48 AM —

Motorcade carrying dignitaries arrives at Washington National Cathedral. Could not see who was in the vehicles. #Remembering41 @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/KEmpMBPqYi — Brian Curtis (@BrianCurtisNBC5) December 5, 2018

10:46 AM —

Clergy lines up for the service inside the National Cathedral. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/Pyh4S0zsg8 — Laura Evans (@lauraevansmedia) December 5, 2018

10:47 AM —

10:46 AM —

The National Cathedral is packed to capacity with Americans from all over the country here to honor an American hero and a good man #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/DBLluO68We — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) December 5, 2018

10:45 AM —

Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter await the state funeral of former Pres. George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/B3hZufXKHW pic.twitter.com/KaBWU98VWV — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2018

In the front pew at National Cathedral to honor George H.W. Bush – former President Barack Obama & Mrs. Michelle Obama, Former President Bill Clinton & Secretary Hillary Clinton, Former President Jimmy Carter & Mrs. Rosalynn Carter on this national day of mourning. pic.twitter.com/kqZW4rWSpf — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) December 5, 2018

Friends and family are gathering at Washington National Cathedral under tight security for a funeral service honoring late former President George H.W. Bush, per the Associated Press.

Wednesday’s national funeral service will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens. It will bring together world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents and President Donald Trump.

After Wednesday’s service, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.

10:39 AM —

Hillary Clinton in attendance at National Cathedral for state funeral of former Pres. George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/B3hZufXKHW pic.twitter.com/dQW2jwis3z — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2018

10:38 AM —

A solemn moment as the flag-draped casket of former Pres. George H.W. Bush is carried from the U.S. Capitol ahead of a state funeral for the 41st President of the United States. https://t.co/cKodAkVaYd pic.twitter.com/zhLCZHyLEX — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2018

10:34 AM —

A solemn and emotional moment as a military honor guard escorts former Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket from the U.S. Capitol, watched by his family, congressional leaders, and mourners across the nation. https://t.co/B3hZufXKHW pic.twitter.com/P1LAHRwgNw — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush’s casket has left the U.S. Capitol for a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, per the Associated Press.

Family, friends, congressional leaders and others gathered with military brass on the steps of the Capitol for the send-off Wednesday as cannons echoed a salute and a military band played “Hail to the Chief.”

Bush’s flag-draped coffin was carried to a waiting hearse for the procession to the cathedral. His son former President George W. Bush put his hand over heart at the plaza.

10:18 AM —

10:12 AM —

10:07 AM —

People gather at the National Cathedral to celebrate the life, work and civic example of President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/cWsxoELNtM — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) December 5, 2018

9:45 AM —

A viewing for the 41st president at the hushed Capitol Rotunda closed Wednesday morning. A ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, the nexus of state funerals, will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honored the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.

The four living ex-presidents are coming — among them, George W. Bush will eulogize his father — and President Donald Trump will attend but is not scheduled to speak. Also attending: one king (Jordan), one queen (Jordan), two princes (Britain, Bahrain), Germany’s chancellor and Poland’s president, among representatives of more than a dozen countries.

Also expected in the invitation-only crowd: Mike Lovejoy, a Kennebunkport electrician and fix-it man who has worked at Bush’s Maine summer estate since 1990 and says he was shocked and heartened to be asked to come.

On Tuesday, soldiers, citizens in wheelchairs and long lines of others on foot wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view Bush’s casket and honor a president whose legacy included World War military service and a landmark law affirming the rights of the disabled. Former Sen. Bob Dole, a compatriot in war, peace and political struggle, steadied himself out of his wheelchair and saluted his old friend and one-time rival.

After the national funeral service at the cathedral, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

Trump ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days.

As at notable moments in his life, Bush brought together Republicans and Democrats in his death, and not only the VIPs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.