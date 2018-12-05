Menu
TRENDING:

Police: Woman Fatally Shoots Prison Escapee During Home Invasion

Jennifer Deasy holds her Colt Government .380 caliber pistol at the target range at Niagara Gun Range in North Tonawanda, N.Y., Thursday June 26, 2008. Americans can keep guns at home for self-defense, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in the justices' first-ever pronouncement on the meaning of gun rights under …
AP Photo/David Duprey

An escapee in an orange jumpsuit kicked in the door of a woman’s home in Columbia, South Carolina, and approached her bedroom, only to be shot dead.

According to the Associated Press, Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said 30-year-old Bruce McLaughlin Jr. and another inmate escaped from jail at the same time.

He said McLaughlin then took off on his own, entering a woman’s home around 3:00 a.m. Clark said the woman was home alone at the time that McLaughlin made entry.

The escapee passed through the kitchen, grabbed a “knife sharpening tool,” then went toward the woman’s bedroom, where she shot him in the head.

McLaughlin was a repeat offender who was currently “awaiting trial on first-degree burglary and grand larceny charges.”

WSAV reported that the woman had taken training for a concealed carry license, a fact which Sheriff Clark seized on when speaking to reporters: “If there is no other thing that we pull out of this today, I want to hammer that home of how this lady saved her life because she took half a day out of her life and went and got training. She saved her life and stopped the bad guy.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

 

 

.