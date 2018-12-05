Outgoing statesman and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) responded via video to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) call on social media for an end to the use of negative idioms about animals, such as “bring home the bacon.”

The video posted on Twitter shows Hatch eating bacon, with a soundtrack that suggests the pleasure of dining on that pork favorite.

The thread accompanying the tweet shows his followers appreciated his response and taunted PETA for its posting.

As Breitbart News reported, PETA wants to end what it calls “speciesism,” or using animal names in sayings such as “beat a dead horse” or “take the bull by the horns.”

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it,” PETA posted on its Twitter account on Tuesday, comparing these saying to racist and homophobic language.

PETA’s tweet recommended using substitute language when referencing animals.

Instead of saying “kill two birds with one stone,” people should say “feed two birds with one scone,” despite the fact that the first phrase refers to using resources wisely to accomplish multiple goals and nothing to do with feeding or literally killing birds. Instead of “beat a dead horse,” PETA recommends saying “feed a fed horse,” even if “beat a dead horse” means one should not waste one’s time doing something that won’t work and nothing to do with feeding horses. ‘Be the guinea pig’ should change to “be the test tube” and “bring home the bacon” to “bring home the bagels,” referring to PETA’s stance that everyone should be a vegan.

Hatch, who is the longest-serving Senate Republican, announced in January that he would retire at the conclusion of the current Congressional session.

Following the 2018 midterm elections, Mitt Romney, former Massachusetts governor and failed presidential candidate, will take Hatch’s Senate seat.

