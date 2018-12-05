Watch Live: Funeral Services for Former President George H.W. Bush

Watch the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Former President George W. Bush will deliver the eulogy for his father as well as former Senator Alan Simpson of Wyoming, former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, and presidential historian and Bush biographer Jon Meacham.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will join the Bush family, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, and Barack and Michelle Obama for the funeral.