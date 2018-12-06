MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

A Virginia judge sentenced an MS-13 member to 30 years behind bars on Wednesday for using a machete to hack away at a man until his death in 2017.

Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Humes Franklin Jr. ordered Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya, a 21-year-old Salvadorean national, to serve two 15-year prison sentences consecutively— 15 years for first-degree murder and additional 15 years for murder by lynching— for a total of 30 years behind bars, the Daily Progress reported.

Amaya also received two suspended sentences— one ten-year sentence for abduction and one five-year sentence for criminal gang participation.