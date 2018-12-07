Donald Trump Ignores Questions About John Kelly’s Future But Teases Joint Chiefs of Staff Announcement

President Donald Trump ignored all questions from White House reporters about the future of his White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Friday.

Reporters clamored for an update after Axios and other news outlets cited unnamed White House sources that Kelly would step down “in the coming days” from his position.

Compounding the rumors were reports surrounding Kelly taking the day off on Friday, as the president traveled to Missouri.

Trump ignored the rumors as he left the White House, but teased reporters with an important announcement about the future of his Joint Chiefs of Staff. Kelly is a retired four-star General.

“I’m going to be announcing at the Army-Navy game,” Trump said. “I can give you a little hint: It will have to do with the joint chiefs of staff and succession.”

Trump will attend the Army vs. Navy football game on Saturday. He is also expected to host a dinner with senior White House staff, including Kelly, when he returns from Missouri on Friday night.