President Donald Trump previewed on Friday a “counter” to special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming investigation report on the Russia meddling probe.

“Already 87 pages done, but obviously cannot complete until we see the final Witch Hunt Report,” Trump announced on Twitter.

He described as “Fake News” reports that Rudy Giuliani and other members of his legal team did not have a planned response to the Mueller report.

Trump spent most of the morning highlighting the conflicts of interest of the investigators on Mueller’s team, suggesting that the information should be included in the final report.

“Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest,” he wrote on Twitter: