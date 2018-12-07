The Heartland Institute and the Polish labor union Solidarity have joined forces on the sidelines of the United Nations (U.N.) COP24 climate change conference to sign a historic statement on Wednesday vowing to resist the globalist agenda that critics say threatens nations’ sovereignty around the globe.

Solidarity, founded by Nobel Peace Laurette Lech Walesa whose stand against the Soviet Bloc helped bring down the Iron Curtain, initiated the statement. The union and the experts and scientists who gathered at the site of the U.N. conference in Poland signed onto the statement to ensure the “restoration of the Scientific Method and the dismissal of ideological dogma at the United Nations.”

“The Silesian Region of Solidarity, the Secretariat of Mining and Energy of Solidarity, and The Heartland Institute express skepticism of the assertions of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that the world stands at the edge of a climate catastrophe,” the statement said. “Solidarity and The Heartland Institute together stress that there is no scientific consensus on the main causes and consequences of climate change.”

Jaroslaw Grzesik, Chairman of Secretariat, Mining and Energy of Solidarity; Dominik Kolorz, president of the Silesian Region of Solidarity; and Heartland Institute Senior Fellow for Environment and Energy Policy James Taylor, who represented the institute, signed the statement.

Heartland Institute described the connection between Solidarity and Heartland Institute in a press release distributed to the media.

Solidarity took the initiative in 2014 to translate from English to Polish Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science – part of a series of scientific reports by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) – and invited Heartland to its office in Katowice on December 5 to give presentations on the latest climate science and the failure of green energy plans in neighboring Germany. The latter presentation was delivered by Wolfgang Müller, general secretary of the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE).

“We, speaking as one, believe in the restoration of the Scientific Method and the dismissal of ideological dogma at the United Nations,” the joint statement said. “That means a healthy skepticism of data interpretation and policy conclusions and an end to the war on science and scientists by powerful state-backed forces.”

The statement pointed out that world leaders should be focused on providing affordable energy to lift people out of poverty rather than developing more expensive and less efficient sources of energy that has negative impacts on populations.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week the experts and scientists joined the Heartland Institute’s excursion to Katowice, Poland, so they could make the case against the U.N.’s agenda to fight so-called manmade climate change.

“What they want to tell us is that humans are creating a global warming crisis that necessitates people sacrificing affordable energy, people sacrificing abundant energy, and people sacrificing their own individual and national rights turned over to the global climate bureaucracy,” Taylor said.

The institute also released a report in Poland, Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels, put together by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC).

“Over 100 scientists contributed to the nearly 700-page volume documenting how fossil fuels have provided spectacular net benefits to human health, human welfare, human living standards, and the global environment,” Taylor wrote of the report.

You can read the full statement here.

