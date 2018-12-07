Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who will likely become the next Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, praised President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, William Barr, on Friday, saying he is “highly capable, highly respected and will provide new and much-needed leadership for the Department of Justice.”

President Trump confirmed that on Friday, he will nominate as his next attorney general the man who served as attorney general from 1991-1993 during the George H.W. Bush administration.

“He was my first choice since day one,” Trump said on Friday morning.

Sen. Graham, who will likely replace the outgoing Judiciary chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), praised Trump’s nominee.

“President Trump made an outstanding decision in nominating William Barr to serve as the next Attorney General,” Graham said.“Mr. Barr is highly capable, highly respected and will provide new and much-needed leadership for the Department of Justice.”

Sen. Graham led the charge during the fall to help the Senate Judiciary Committee confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, amidst record Democrat resistance and obstruction. Senate Republicans might have an easier time confirming a new attorney general in the new congressional term after the Senate GOP increased its majority to 53 members after the 2018 midterms:

President @realDonaldTrump made an outstanding decision in nominating William Barr to serve as the next #AttorneyGeneral. Mr. Barr is highly capable, highly respected and will provide new and much-needed leadership for the Department of Justice. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 7, 2018

Graham’s statement continued:

Having previously served as Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush, Mr. Barr is a known quantity, a man of the highest integrity and character, and has an impeccable reputation. He will provide a strong and steady hand to the fine men and women at the Department of Justice.

The South Carolina senator added, “I will do everything in my power to push him through the Senate Judiciary Committee and onto the floor of the Senate for eventual confirmation as soon as possible. Well done Mr. President.”

Chairman Grassley announced in November that he will pursue the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee, leaving Graham to likely take over the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Graham charged in a tweet in November that if he becomes the Senate Judiciary chair, he will confirm “highly qualified conservative judges” and pursue “aggressive oversight of the Department of Justice and FBI”: