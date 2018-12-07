Prosecutors: Illegal Alien Murdered 16-Year-Old Girlfriend After Break Up

An illegal alien allegedly murdered a 16-year-old New Jersey girl after the two split following a ten-month relationship, prosecutors claim.

Bryan Cordero-Castro, a 20-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing to death 16-year-old Madison Wells, Breitbart News reported a few months ago.

This week, Cordero-Castro appeared in court for the first time, where prosecutors accused him of murdering Wells after she broke off their ten-month relationship.

According to prosecutors, the illegal alien repeatedly contacted Wells for nine hours before her murder, demanding she meet with him. When Wells agreed to the meeting, prosecutors allege Cordero-Castro stabbed the teenager to death.

Investigators said the illegal alien stabbed her at a residence blocks away from her home in Long Branch, New Jersey. When police arrived on the scene, Wells was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Following the illegal alien’s court appearance, friends of Wells spoke fondly of the victim to CBS New York.

“She was just this bright light that everybody needed in their life,” one friend said.

Cordero-Castro entered the U.S. through the southern border as an unaccompanied minor, arriving in the country illegally without any adult border crosser accompanying him, Breitbart News confirmed months ago.