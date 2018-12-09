105 Criminal Illegal Aliens, Including Child Sex Offenders, Arrested in Raid

About 105 illegal aliens, including convicted child sex offenders, were arrested in a widespread Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid across the state of New Jersey.

The ICE raid, conducted a couple weeks ago, resulted in the arrest of more than a 100 illegal aliens, 80 percent of which had prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

Four of the 105 illegal aliens had Interpol warrants, meaning they were wanted in other countries for violent crimes, drug charges, and fraud. At least four of the illegal aliens arrested were either convicted child sex offenders or convicted child abusers.

A handful of the illegal aliens arrested were members of gangs such as the El Salvadorian MS-13 Gang or the 18th Street Gang.

ICE officials provided a list of some of those arrested in the raid:

A 59-year-old Korean national, who has an Interpol warrant to serve his sentence for the crime of indecent acts by compulsion causing bodily injury.

A 44-year-old Korean national, who has an Interpol warrant to serve his sentence for the crime of distribution of psychotropic drugs.

A 34-year-old Ecuadorian national, who has an Interpol warrant for the crime of fraud.

A 54-year-old Russian national, who has an Interpol warrant for the crime of large scale fraud.

A 35-year-old Ecuadorian national, who has a conviction of forcible touching on a child.

A 35-year-old Venezuelan national, who has a conviction of distribution of narcotics.

A 52-year-old Mexican national, who has a conviction of promoting prostitution with a child.

A 34-year-old Honduran national, who has a conviction of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

A 43-year-old Canadian national, who has a conviction of distribution of narcotics on school grounds.

A 25-year-old previously deported Guatemalan national, who was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. An ICE detainer was lodged with Middlesex County Jail but they refused to honor the ICE detainer and released the subject.

A 28-year-old Egyptian national, who has three convictions for possession and distribution of narcotics.

A 41-year-old Taiwanese national, who has convictions for extortion and bank fraud.

A 38-year-old Cuban national, who has a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual contact.

A 48-year-old Jamaican national, who has convictions for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a weapon.

A 28-year-old El Salvadorian national, who is a member of MS-13.

A 19-year-old Mexican national, who is a member of the 18th street gang.

A 31-year-old Mexican national, who is a member of the Surenos-13th street gang.

The majority of the illegal aliens arrested in the New Jersey raid are from either Mexico or Central America. This is the second major illegal immigration raid in the last couple of weeks on the East Coast.

As Breitbart News reported, 50 illegal aliens who were suspected of drug dealing and trafficking were arrested last week in a raid that spread across the New England area’s sanctuary cities, which shield criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.