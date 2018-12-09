Student gun control activist David Hogg is asking someone to tell Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) that Bible verses do not protect kids from bullets.

Rubio drew the ire of student gun controllers following the February 14, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. They ridiculed his support of gun rights during a February 21 CNN town hall, booing him and even comparing Rubio to the shooter who carried out the heinous crime.

Rubio was also criticized for his relationship with the NRA, and this washed over into attacks against Rubio’s insistence on tweeting Bible verses.

For example, on July 15, Rubio tweeted Psalm 85:9 and Hogg was quick to reply with a reference to the NRA:

What’s the psalm that says take 3 million dollars from the NRA? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 16, 2018

Now Hogg is asking someone to talk to Rubio about sending out Bible verses.

Hogg tweeted:

Who is going to be the one to tell Marco Rubio that Bible verses don’t stop kids from getting shot? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 9, 2018

Most recently, on December 7, Rubio typed out Isaiah 29-18-20 in a tweet:

On that day…the deaf shall hear the words of a scroll & out of gloom & darkness the eyes of the blind shall see. For the tyrant shall be no more, the scoffer shall cease to be; All who are ready for evil shall be cut off… Isaiah 29: 18-20 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 7, 2018

Hogg responded:

Perhaps someone can tell Hogg and the rest of the gun control movement that gun-free zones do not stop kids from getting shot either.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.